Global food prices likely to soar, put more people at risk of starvation, says WFP chief

Kyiv: David Beasley, head of the World Food Programme (WFP), has warned that the conflict in Ukraine could send global food prices soaring, with a catastrophic impact on the world’s poorest, the BBC reported.

Beasley said the conflict was putting more people at risk of starvation worldwide.

“Just when you think hell on earth can’t get any worse, it does,” the BBC quoted the WFP chief as saying.

Russia and Ukraine, once dubbed “the breadbasket of Europe”, export about a quarter of the world’s wheat and half of its sunflower products, like seeds and oil. Ukraine also sells a lot of corn globally.

Beasley told the BBC that the number of people facing potential starvation worldwide had already risen from 80 million to 276 million in four years prior to Russia’s invasion, due to what he calls a “perfect storm” of conflict, climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic.

