Global Focus Education Empowers Aspirants to Achieve Excellence in Medical Education Abroad

Global Focus Education Pvt. Ltd., the leading study abroad consultant in India, successfully organized its annual seminar on 30th July 2023 at Jaydev Bhavan.

The event was aimed to inspire and guide aspiring medical students to pursue their dreams of studying abroad in reputed universities. Under the visionary leadership of Mr. Abdul Zaheer, Managing Director of Global Focus, the seminar proved to be a tremendous success, garnering the participation of renowned doctors, academicians, and philanthropists.

Year after year, Global Focus Education has been instrumental in guiding and supporting students in their pursuit of quality medical education abroad. The organization has played a pivotal role in sending numerous students to prestigious universities around the world. As a result, many of their former students have now become esteemed doctors in reputable Government and private medical institutions in Odisha.

The annual seminar, a flagship event for Global Focus, showcased its commitment to shaping the futures of aspiring doctors and medical professionals. With a focus on providing comprehensive information about studying abroad, the seminar aimed to enlighten participants about the multitude of opportunities available to them beyond national borders.

Mr. Abdul Zaheer, in his opening address, shared his invaluable insights and encouraged the aspirants to dream big. He emphasized that studying abroad not only offered world-class education but also provided exposure to diverse cultures and ideas, fostering personal growth and global perspectives.

Distinguished guests from the medical field graced the event, further enriching the seminar with their wisdom and experiences. Esteemed doctors, who were once aspirants themselves, shared their journeys from being students to accomplished medical professionals. Their inspiring stories resonated deeply with the attendees, instilling a strong sense of motivation and determination.

The chief guest Prof. Dr. Sunil Kumar Agarwalla (Prof. Pediatrics, SCBMCH &SVPPGIP,Cuttack), speakers, Mrs. Rashmi Mishra (Principal,DAV Public School, MCL,Burla) and Mr. Shaikh Shakil-Ur-Rahman (Enterprenaur& Philanthropist), MD of Global Focus Education Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Abdul Zaheer and Director Mr. Shaikh Asfar Alam drove the seminar successfully.

In addition to medical practitioners, the seminar also saw the active participation of notable academicians and philanthropists. Their presence served to reinforce the significance of quality education and the positive impact it has on society as a whole.

One of the key highlights of the seminar was the inclusion of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) pass-out doctors as guest speakers. These successful individuals exemplified the possibilities that lie ahead for those who choose to study abroad. Their achievements not only brought pride to their alma mater but also contributed significantly to the healthcare sector, both locally and internationally.

Global Focus Education Pvt. Ltd. continues to play a crucial role in shaping the future of medical education in India by guiding students toward excellence in their chosen field. The organization’s commitment to supporting and empowering aspiring doctors is commendable and remains unmatched in the industry.

The seminar concluded on a high note, with attendees feeling inspired, motivated, and well-informed about the prospects of studying abroad. Global Focus Education Pvt. Ltd. once again reaffirmed its position as a pioneering force in the domain of overseas education consultancy.