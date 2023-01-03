Global Energy, India’s G-20 Presidency Key Subjects In Jaishankar-Grossi Meet

Vienna: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi here and discussed several issues, including global energy scenario, the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific and India’s G-20 Presidency.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, an UN organisation, is the world’s centre for cooperation in the nuclear field and seeks to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies. India has been IAEA’s member since its inception in 1957.

“Delighted to meet Director General of @iaeaorg, Rafael Grossi today morning in Vienna. Discussed India-IAEA cooperation, our G-20 Presidency, global energy scenario, Ukraine, JCPOA and Indo-Pacific,” Jaishankar tweeted, sharing a few photographs of the meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Grossi said India is an “indispensable” partner of IAEA and “it helps fulfil our mission”.