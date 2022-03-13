Global Covid Caseload Tops 455.6 Million

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 455.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.03 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

On the other hand, the vaccinations have reached 10.68 billion, read to the data.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 455,675,890 and 6,038,904, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,680,336,842.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,508,508 and 967,158, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,987,875 infections and 515,803 deaths), followed by Brazil (29,313,228 infections and 654,843 deaths).

The other countries with over 10 million cases are France (23,565,274), the UK (19,673,347), Russia (17,040,721), Germany (17,057,503), Turkey (14,534,239), Italy (13,323,179) and Spain (11,223,974), the CSSE figures showed.