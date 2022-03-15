Global Covid Caseload Tops 447.6 Million

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 459.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 459,638,565 and 6,045,441, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,707,233,146.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,562,252 and 965,105, according to the CSSE.

The second worst-hit country in terms of cases in India (42,993,494 infections and 515,877 deaths), followed by Brazil (29,391,345 infections and 655,557 deaths).

The other countries with over 10 million cases are France (23,717,460), the UK (19,845,016), Russia (17,124,792), Germany (17,330,368), Turkey (14,576,069), Italy (13,402,905) and Spain (11,223,974), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (354,157), Mexico (321,103), Peru (211,546), the UK (163,545), Italy (156,997), Indonesia (152,437), France (141,321), Colombia (139,315), Iran (139,063), Argentina (127,257), Germany (125,637), Poland (113,444), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (101,135).