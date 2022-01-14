Global Covid Caseload
Global Covid Caseload Tops 319.8 Million

By Haraprasad Das
Washington: The global Covid caseload has topped 319.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.52 million and vaccinations to over 9.55 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 319,871,018 and 5,520,191, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,552,790,916.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 64,044,568 and 846,371, according to the CSSE.

