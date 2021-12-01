Global Covid Caseload Tops 262.73 Mn

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 262.73 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the deaths have surged to more than 5.21 million and vaccination to over 7.99 billion, the data showed.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 262,735,124 and 5,214,928 respectively. And the total number of vaccine doses administered was 7,992,506,676.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 48,554,890 and 780,140, respectively according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,587,822 infections and 468,980 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,094,459 infections and 614,681 deaths).

The other worst countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (10,285,745), Russia (9,468,640), Turkey (8,797,558), France (7,778,575), Iran (6,117,445), Germany (5,881,432), Argentina (5,330,748), Spain (5,164,184) and Colombia (5,069,644), the CSSE figures showed.