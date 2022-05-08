Global Covid caseload crosses 517 million

Washington: The global Covid caseload has topped 517 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.25 million and vaccinations to over 11.33 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 517,069,385 and 6,250,536, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered increased to 11,336,745,130.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 81,858,744 and 997,503, respectively, according to the CSSE.