 Global Covid Caseload Crosses 498.1 Million 

Washington: The global Covid caseload has crossed 498.1 Million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.17 million and vaccinations to over 11.09 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 498,154,313 and 6,176,420, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 11,093,947,689.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 80,399,474 and 985,482 respectively, according to the CSSE.