Global Covid Caseload Crosses 480 Million Mark

Washington: The global Covid caseload has topped 480 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.12 million and vaccinations to over 10.86 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 480,076,170 and 6,120,910, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,868,156,560.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,946,097 and 976,652, according to the CSSE.