Global Covid Caseload Crosses 405.6 Mn

Washington: The global covid caseload has topped 405.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.78 million and vaccinations to over 10.14 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 405,688,274 and 5,788,456, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,143,832,034

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 77,437,114 and 915,349, according to the CSSE.