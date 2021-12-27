Global Covid Caseload Crosses 279.9 Million

Washington: The global Covid caseload has topped 279.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.39 million and vaccinations to over 8.94 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 279,906,569 and 5,399,781, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,949,398,777.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 52,259,716 and 816,597, according to the CSSE.