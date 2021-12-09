Global Covid Caseload Crosses 268 Million

Washington: The global Covid caseload has topped 268 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.27 million and vaccinations to over 8.28 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 268,091,135 and 5,278,886, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,284,831,624.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 49,538,371 and 793,225, according to the CSSE.