Global Covid Caseload Crosses 257 Million

Washington: The global Covid-19 caseload has topped 257 million while the deaths have surged to more than 5.14 million and vaccinations to over 7.37 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 257,156,570, 5,146,136 and 7,370,409,275, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 47,701,868 and 771,013, according to the CSSE.