Global Covid Caseload Crosses 255.9 Million

Washington: The global COVID-19 caseload has topped 255.9 million while the deaths have surged to more than 5.13 million and vaccinations to over 7.59 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 255,994,694, 5,131,102 and 7,596,483,034, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 47,528,607 and 768,658, according to the CSSE.