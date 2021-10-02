Global Covid-19 Cases Top 234.2 Million

Washington: The global Covid-19 caseload has topped 234.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.79 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.26 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 234,246,865, 4,790,858 and 6,261,231,161, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 43,617,650 and 700,258, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 33,766,707 cases.