Global COVID-19 Cases Top 106.8 Million Mark

Washington: The total number of coronavirus cases has topped 106.8 million globally, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Meanwhile, deaths have surged to more than 2.33 million.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the data revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 106,880,652 and 2,339,991, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 27,189,188 and 468,103, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 10,847,304.The other countries with more than a million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (9,599,565), the UK (3,983,756), Russia (3,953,970), France (3,419,210), Spain (3,005,487), Italy (2,655,319), Turkey (2,548,195), Germany (2,302,051), Colombia (2,166,904), Argentina (1,993,295), Mexico (1,946,751), Poland (1,556,685), Iran (1,481,396), South Africa (1,479,253), Ukraine (1,293,892), Peru (1,191,221), Indonesia (1,174,779), Czech Republic (1,045,132) and the Netherlands (1,023,779), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 233,520, followed by Mexico (168,432) on the third place and India (155,158) on the fourth.