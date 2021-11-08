Global COVID -19 Caseload Tops 250 Million

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 250 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

On the other hand, the deaths have surged to more than 5.04 million, the data showed.

According to the data, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, and the death toll reached 250,610,452, and 5,048,865 respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 46,487,740 and 754,429, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,355,509 cases, and Brazil third with 21,880,439 infections.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (9,346,961), Russia (8,651,561), Turkey (8,233,649), France (7,319,526), Iran (5,987,814), Argentina (5,296,781), Spain (5,025,639), Colombia (5,015,042), Italy (4,808,047), Germany (4,780,569), Indonesia (4,247,320), Mexico (3,825,404), Ukraine (3,218,967) and Poland (3,104,220), the CSSE figures showed.