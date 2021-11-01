Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 246.6 Million

Washington: The global Covid-19 caseload has topped 246.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.99 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.94 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 246,693,288, 4,999,486, and 6,947,883,074, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 45,967,772 and 745,805, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,273,300 cases and Brazil third with 21,810,855 infections.