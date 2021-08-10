Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 203.6 Million

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 202.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.30 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.44 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 203,329,924, 4,302,353 and 4,446,579,811, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 35,940,948 and 617,304, respectively, according to the CSSE.