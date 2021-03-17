Global COVID-19 Caseload Tops 120.6 Mn, Death Toll Surge Past 2.65 million

Washington: The overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed the grim milestone of 120 million while the deaths have surged to more than 2.65 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) in its latest update on Wednesday morning revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 120,648,897 and 2,669,791, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 29,492,616 and 535,596, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil follows in second place with 11,603,535 cases and 282,127 fatalities.

In terms of deaths, Mexico comes in third place with 194,944 fatalities.