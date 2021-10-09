Global Covid-19 Caseload Surges 237.2 Million

Washington: The global Covid-19 caseload has topped 237.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.84 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.42 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 237,210,769, 4,841,912 and 6,424,300,847, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 44,288,729 and 712,693, according to the CSSE.