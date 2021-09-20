Global Covid-19 Caseload Surges 228.4 Million

Washington: The global Covid-19 caseload has topped 228.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.69 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.90 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 228,497,223, 4,691,285 and 5,905,689,911, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 42,087,282 and 673,763, respectively, according to the CSSE.