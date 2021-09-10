Global Covid-19 Caseload Reaches 223 Million

Washington: The global Covid-19 caseload has topped 223 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.60 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.59 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 223,100,992, 4,604,426 and 5,597,039,397, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 40,600,763 and 654,576 respectively, according to the CSSE.