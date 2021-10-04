Global Covid-19 Caseload Crosses 234.8 Million

Washington: The global COVID-19 caseload has topped 234.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.80 million and vaccinations soared to over 6.29 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 234,893,686, 4,801,271 and 6,298,091,423, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 43,682,974 and 701,169, according to the CSSE.