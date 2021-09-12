Global Covid-19 Caseload Crosses 224 Million Mark

Washington: The global covid-19 caseload has topped 224 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.62 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.65 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 224,215,675, 4,623,663 and 5,652,335,899, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 40,920,922 and 659,691 respectively, according to the CSSE.