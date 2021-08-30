Global Covid-19 Caseload Crosses 216.3 Million

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 216.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.50 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.19 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 216,356,046, 4,500,291 and 5,191,545,258 respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 38,796,236 and 637,525, respectively, according to the CSSE.