Global Covid-19 Caseload Crosses 215.9 Million Mark

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 215.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.49 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.16 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 215,904,106, 4,493,161 and 5,167,667,136, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 38,755,584 and 637,241, respectively, according to the CSSE.