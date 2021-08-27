Global Covid-19 Caseload Crosses 214.5 Million

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 214.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.47 million and vaccinations soared to over 5.07 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 214,521,191, 4,472,870 and 5,079,847,363, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 38,374,252 and 633,479, respectively, according to the CSSE.