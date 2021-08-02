Global Covid-19 Caseload Crosses 198.2 Million

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 198.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.22 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.11 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 198,253,965, 4,223,597 and 4,112,837,149, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 34,997,105 and 613,223, respectively, according to the CSSE.