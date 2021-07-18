Global Covid-19 Caseload Crosses 189.9 Million

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 189.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.08 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.59 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 189,924,297, 4,081,385 and 3,596,183,765, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 34,067,424 and 608,881, respectively, according to the CSSE.