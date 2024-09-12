New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The 3-day ‘Global Bio-India’, a flagship mega event by the Department of Biotechnology under the Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt of India has commenced at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. A special Odisha Pavilion at Global Bio-India 2024 (GBI) is highlighting the state’s biotechnology potential with a focus on the Indian bio-economy at this global event.

The Department of Science and Technology, Government of Odisha, is participating in GBI 2024. The Odisha Pavilion was inaugurated by Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister of Science and Technology Department, Government of Odisha. Various innovative biotechnology startups of the state find place at the Odisha Pavilion.

“Odisha has considerable potential in biotechnology, supported by its abundant natural resources, including dense forests, diverse medicinal plants, water resources and a long coastline to name a few. With these resources in mind, the focus is on how the biotechnology sector in the state can lead to various enterprises in the coming years,” said Krushna Chandra Patra.

During the event, the Minister visited and appreciated the products and solutions of the participating startups at the Odisha Pavilion. He also invited national & international investors to consider Odisha as a prime destination for the biotechnology industry & enterprise.

Chithra Arumugam, Principal Secretary Science & Technology Department also toured the Odisha Pavilion. She stated: “Under the Odisha Biotechnology Policy 2024, the state government is prioritizing the Biotechnology sector. We have brought innovative startups, academicians and researchers to GBI 2024 who will get exposure to the futuristic trends in the sector. We aim to foster innovation in Odisha biotechnology by supporting startups to develop their products and solutions, connect them with investors and help in industrializing their ideas.”

Alongside the Principal Secretary, senior officials of the department, heads of various higher education & research institutes and researchers participated as a delegation from Odisha in GBI 2024.

The “Global Bio-India” event features various sessions discussing specific policies and investment initiatives introduced by different states to promote the biotechnology industry. On 13 September, the upcoming ‘State Round Table’ conference will be attended by Principal Secretary Chithra Arumugam, where she will discuss Odisha’s initiatives in the biotech sector.

On September 14th, a technical session titled ‘Blue Economy’ will focus on India’s maritime resources, with Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister of Science and Technology Department, Government of Odisha delivering a keynote address during the session.