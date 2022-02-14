Glenn Maxwell To Tie Knot With Fiance Vini Raman, Wedding Card In Tamil Goes Viral

Chennai: Australian hard-hitter Glen Maxwell’s relationship with India is going to be sweeter as he has confirmed marriage with his long-term girlfriend Vini Raman.

What has got the attention of the netizens that their wedding card is in Tamil, something which an Australian might have not experienced that much.

The wedding card which is going viral in social media, is a traditional Tamil Muhurta Patrikai, which clearly tells us that the wedding will be conducted in a traditional Tamil Brahmin ceremony.

Maxwell and Raman met way back in 2013 and dated for a long time before deciding to get engaged in 2020. There marriage was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now the couple is all set to get hitched on March 27 in Melbourne.