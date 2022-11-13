Glenn Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell Breaks His Leg During Friend’s B’Day Party

By Pragativadi News Service
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell reportedly broke his leg in a crazy accident at a friend’s 50th birthday bash in Melbourne. He will be out of action for at least three months.

The all-rounder has been ruled out from the ODI series against England starting this week. He will go through a hectic rehabilitation after fracturing his left fibula on Saturday.

Maxwell and his friend were running and that’s when this incident happened. “Both slipped and fell, with Maxwell’s leg becoming trapped under the other person’s, understood to be a friend of Maxwell’s,” According to cricket.com.au reported.

The 34-year-old had surgery on Sunday after breaking his leg.  Australia are supposed to play four Tests and three ODIs during their India tour in February-March next year.

Sean Abbott has taken the place of Maxwell in the squad for the ODI series. Maxwell will not take part in the Big Bash League as well.

