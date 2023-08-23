NASA congratulates ISRO
BreakingInternationalTop News

‘Glad to be your partner…’ NASA congratulates ISRO after Chandrayaan-3’s success

By Pragativadi News Service
7

On X, Bill Nelson, administrator of NASA, offered his congratulations to ISRO after India became the fourth nation to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the moon.

“Congratulations ISRO on your successful  Chandrayaan-3 lunar South Pole landing and congratulations to India on being the 4th country to successfully soft-land a spacecraft on the Moon. We’re glad to be your partner on this mission”, posted NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The Deep Space Network, a NASA network of large dish antennas, is assisting ISRO in communicating with the ground. Right now, it shows Chandrayaan-3 sending and receiving signals.

 

Pragativadi News Service 25946 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking