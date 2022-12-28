Give Yourself A Facial Massage At Home: Follow These Tips

New Delhi: Facial massages stimulate the different pressure points to work out the facial muscles that are extremely rejuvenating. Scroll down and check out the steps.

Forehead Massage

Place your knuckles on your forehead, right between your eyebrows.

Gently move them up, towards the hairline, and then sideways towards your temples. Do this in a scraping motion.

Repeat this movement five times.

Massage The Eye Area

Place the tips of your middle and index fingers on your temples. Glide the fingers under your eye area, towards the nose bridge. Continue gliding it over the eyebrows and then come back again under the eye area, following an oval path. Repeat this five times.

Cheeks Massage

Place your knuckles on your cheeks, near the nose bridge. Swipe it gently across your cheeks, towards the ears. Repeat the movement five times.

Massage The Mouth Area