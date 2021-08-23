Give Yourself A Coconuty Treat With Coconut Peda
Coconut peda is a delicious combination of desiccated coconut, milk powder, and delicately flavoured with cardamom. This simple recipe is easy to make and gets ready in few minutes.
INGREDIENTS
- 1½ cup coconut (desiccated)
- 1 cup milk
- ½ cup cream
- 1 cup sugar
- 1½ cup milk powder
- ¼ cup strawberry jam
INSTRUCTIONS
- Firstly, in a large bowl take 1½ cup coconut and soak in 1 cup milk.
- Mix well making sure the coconut is well combined and absorbs all the milk. you can alternatively use fresh coconut and mix with just ½ cup milk.
- Transfer the coconut into a large kadhai.
- Add ½ cup cream and cook for a minute.
- Also, add 1 cup sugar and cook until the sugar melts.
- Further, add 1½ cup milk powder and continue to cook on medium flame.
- Add 1 tsp ghee and continue to cook. adding ghee gives a nice flavour to peda and also shine.
- Cook until the mixture starts to hold shape and separates from the pan.
- Cool the mixture slightly and start to prepare a small ball-sized peda.
- Roll the peda in desiccated coconut to get the beautiful coating.
- Make a small hole using the back of the spatula and garnish with a tsp of strawberry jam. you can alternatively use nuts to garnish.
- Finally, enjoy coconut peda recipe or store it in the refrigerator for a week.