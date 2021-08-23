Coconut Peda
Give Yourself A Coconuty Treat With Coconut Peda

By PragativadiNews
Coconut peda is a delicious combination of desiccated coconut, milk powder, and delicately flavoured with cardamom. This simple recipe is easy to make and gets ready in few minutes.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1½ cup coconut (desiccated)
  • 1 cup milk
  • ½ cup cream
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1½ cup milk powder
  • ¼ cup strawberry jam

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Firstly, in a large bowl take 1½ cup coconut and soak in 1 cup milk.
  2. Mix well making sure the coconut is well combined and absorbs all the milk. you can alternatively use fresh coconut and mix with just ½ cup milk.
  3. Transfer the coconut into a large kadhai.
  4. Add ½ cup cream and cook for a minute.
  5. Also, add 1 cup sugar and cook until the sugar melts.
  6. Further, add 1½ cup milk powder and continue to cook on medium flame.
  7. Add 1 tsp ghee and continue to cook. adding ghee gives a nice flavour to peda and also shine.
  8. Cook until the mixture starts to hold shape and separates from the pan.
  9. Cool the mixture slightly and start to prepare a small ball-sized peda.
  10. Roll the peda in desiccated coconut to get the beautiful coating.
  11. Make a small hole using the back of the spatula and garnish with a tsp of strawberry jam. you can alternatively use nuts to garnish.
  12. Finally, enjoy coconut peda recipe or store it in the refrigerator for a week.
