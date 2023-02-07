Give ATR On Naba Das Killing Within Eight Weeks: NHRC To Odisha DGP

Kendrapara: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the DGP of Odisha on the action taken in the death of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das in police firing, news agency UNI reported.

The Commission has also asked the DGP to submit the same within eight weeks.

Seeking intervention from the Apex Human Rights Panel of India, Human Rights Activist Radhakanta Tripathy, contended that the due to failure of the Government of Odisha, the minister was killed and another injured by ASI of Police.

He stated that neither the mental health nor the physical parameters have been taken into account while assessing the efficiency, and performance of duties of the Police personnel.

The service book of the accused Police has a very good track record and he has been promoted considering his performance.

There is a potential danger to the life of dignitaries and to the maintenance of law and order in the State.

False implication and corruption with all sorts of threats have been mushrooming in the State due to a lack of consideration of physical health (Body Mass Index and other parameters) and mental health, Tripathy stated.

The plight of the common man, especially the activists rise manifold due to a lack of consideration of mental health criteria among the Police personnel.

Just to escape legal liabilities, mental illness and other aspects deeply gone through by the Police on a regular basis, the petition added.