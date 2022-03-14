Give A Healthy Chunk To Your Stomach, Try Fried Brussels Sprouts

Though they look a little like mini cabbages, Brussels sprouts have a lot of nutrition in each bite.

Brussels sprouts have a lot of a natural, sulfur-based substance with a name that’s a bit of a tongue twister: glycosinolate glucobrassicin.

Research shows that this compound may help prevent damage to your DNA that raises your chances of getting cancer. It may also stop new blood vessels from growing inside tumours.

Eating a lot of Brussels sprouts and other cruciferous veggies may help protect against cancers of the stomach, lungs, kidney, breast, bladder, and prostate.

Don’t be afraid of Brussels sprouts … yes, they are green, but they are so delicious! Pan-frying them brings out their flavour. Use as a side dish … or if you’re like me, an on-the-go breakfast item!

When cooked properly, Brussels sprouts taste fantastic, even addictive. While Brussels sprouts can be bitter raw, cooking them at a high temperature ensures they have a rich, caramelized flavour, and a tender, satisfying (but not mushy!) texture.

Ingredient

6 slices bacon, cut into bite-size pieces

½ onion, diced

1 (12 ounces) package fresh Brussels sprouts, trimmed and sliced

2 tablespoons white sugar, or to taste (Optional)

salt and ground black pepper to taste

Directions

Step 1

Place bacon pieces in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned about 10 minutes. Drain on paper towels, leaving grease in the skillet.

Step 2

Cook onion in the bacon grease in the skillet until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add Brussels sprouts and toss to coat in the bacon grease. Cook and stir until browned and tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in sugar, salt, and black pepper; sprinkle in bacon pieces.