Giselle from K-pop girls group aespa issues an apology for mouthing a racial slur

Seoul: K-Pop group aespa’s singer Giselle has officially apologized after a video of her lip-synching a racial slur in a video created backslash on the internet.

Two days ago, Aespa uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of the jacket shoot for their latest song “Savage.” Fans who watched the video noticed that while Giselle was mouthing the lyrics to SZA’s “Love Galore” that was playing in the background, she had also mouthed the N-word that is part of the song. The video was deleted after a while.

On October 25, Giselle posted an apology about the matter on aespa’s official Twitter.

I will continue to learn and be more conscious of my actions. — aespa (@aespa_official) October 25, 2021

Aespa is a South Korean girl group formed by SM Entertainment. The group consists of four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. They debuted on November 17, 2020 with the single, “Black Mamba”.