Girls Performed Marginally Better Than Boys In +2 Exams This Year: Minister

Bhubaneswar: After declaring the results of the +2 exam, State School and Mass Education Department Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed that girls have performed marginally better than boys in 2022.

In a press briefing, Minister Dash said that 94.12% of students who took the exam in the Science stream have managed to pass while for students in the commerce stream, the pass percentage is 89%.

The pass percentage has seen a dip when compared to last year, however, it is still better than pre-pandemic levels, he said.

Over 3.21 lakh students had registered for the Board exams, however, the 2 lakh students who took the exams in the Arts stream will not get their results today. According to officials, their results will be out by next week.

The results of the Arts and Vocational streams will be announced on August 8, the Minister said.

Students will be able to check their CHSE Odisha 12th result on the official website – chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year, the number of students in the Science and Commerce streams are 78,077 and 24,136, respectively. They will have to use their required login credentials to check their CHSE Odisha 12th result 2022.