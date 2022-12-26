Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Signs With Korean Agency For 1st Time Since Leaving SM 5 Years Ago

Seoul: For the first time since her 2017 departure from SM Entertainment, Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany has joined a Korean agency.

On December 26, Sublime Artist Agency officially announced, “Tiffany Young has signed an exclusive contract with us.”

“We are sincerely delighted to be able to work together with Tiffany Young, who has limitless influence,” said the agency. “We will actively support her so that she can exert that influence in a wide variety of fields in the future.”

They went on to add, “We will also be unsparing in our support of her global activities.”

Notably, this new deal marks Tiffany’s first time signing an exclusive contract with a Korean agency since parting ways with her longtime agency SM Entertainment five years ago. The singer and actress is said to have signed with Sublime Artist Agency due to the relationship and deep trust she has built over the years with a longtime manager.