Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon Tops iTunes Charts Around The World With “INVU”

Seoul: Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon released her third full-length album “INVU” along with the music video for the title track of the same name.

Following its release, the album soared to the top of both domestic and international music charts. “INVU” placed No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in 21 regions including Canada, Sweden, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Brazil, Lebanon, Mexico, the Philippines, Chile, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, Peru, and Israel.

“INVU” topped domestic daily album charts including Hanteo Chart and Synnara Record, and China’s QQ Music certified “INVU” as a “platinum album,” which is a title given to albums that record sales of over 1 million yuan (approximately $157,400). It also placed No. 1 on the digital album chart and music video chart under the Korean category.

Furthermore, the title track “INVU” placed on Melon’s TOP100 chart, and it also climbed to the top of major music streaming charts including Genie, Bugs, and Vibe. The rest of the album tracks followed closely behind “INVU” on the charts.