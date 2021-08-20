Girl’s Body Recovered From Farmhouse In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Police have recovered the body of a girl student from a farmhouse under Nandankana police station limits in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

The deceased was said to be a resident of Nayagarh.

According to family sources, the who girl went last night was found dead in a pond of the farmhouse.

The girl’s father, who happens to be a Professor, found it hard to believe that his daughter went to the farmhouse herself and committed suicide.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and fished out the body from the pond. Further investigation is underway in this regard.