Girl with bone cancer meets her favorite K-Pop idols BLACKSWAN in India

Bhubaneswar: As BLACKSWAN is currently having a mini promotional cycle in India and also filming their new music video, a story came to light. Twitter user Sofia Firdous shared how her niece has been suffering from osteosarcoma (a type of bone cancer) and that for the past 8 months, BLACKSWAN helped her through the struggle. It was a dream come true for the little girl to have finally met and spend time with BLACKSWAN.

A dream come true for my niece.What got her through the last 8 months of struggle with Osteosarcoma was the K-pop Band. How sweet were the Black Swan Band to spend time with her. She has learnt many Korean words and songs. #kpop #BlackSwan #HockeyWorldCup2023 #OdishaForHockey pic.twitter.com/EYegBvWYU1 — Sofia Firdous (@sofiafirdous1) January 11, 2023

On the other hand, Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani were among the guests at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Men’s World Cup Trophy Celebrations tonight, taking place at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha, two days before the tournament starts.

They were among the crowd in the 40,000-seater stadium, who got to see K-Pop band Blackswan perform, who had singles hits such as Style and Just Go.

Shreya Lenka, who hails from Odisha is in the band, making her India’s first K-Pop star.

K-Pop girl group BLACKSWAN members including Odisha’s Sriya Lenka met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday.

The famous K-Pop group met Patnaik at his residence Naveen Niwas in the presence of Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian ahead of HWC2023 Celebrations.