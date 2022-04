Girl Student Goes Missing After Jumping Into Baitarani

Bhadrak: A girl student of a college went missing after she jumped into Baitarani river from a bridge connecting Chandbali and Rajkanika.

According to reports, the victim, whose identity was not known immediately, parked her bicycle and jumped into the river.

On being informed, police along with two teams of fire services department reached the spot and launched a massive search operation.