Girl student found hanging in pvt college hostel in Bhubaneswar, kin cry murder
A girl student was found hanging in her hostel room of a private college under Chandaka Police limits in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.
The deceased girl has been identified as Archana Das, a second-year student of the BSc Data Science department of the private college.
Sources said she hanged herself with a saree in her room after returning from the exams.
As soon as the college authorities found about it, they shifted the body to a private hospital immediately.
However, the elder sister of the deceased, Rebati Badhei has alleged that she was murdered and hinted at a conspiracy behind it.
A complaint has been filed at the Chandaka police station by the family of the deceased.
