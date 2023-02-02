Girl Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room

Konark: The body of a Plus II first-year girl student was found hanging in a private hostel at Guhalpada under Nimapara police limits in Puri district.

According to reports, the matter came to fore after some inmates of the hostel reportedly found her hanging inside the room and informed the matter to the authorities.

On being informed, police reached the spot, broke open the door and recovered the body for post-mortem.

While the hostel authorities termed the incident as a suicide, the family members alleged that she was murdered. Further investigation into the incident is underway, said sources.