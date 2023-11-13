Girl Student Found Dead In Pvt Engineering College Hostel On Bhubaneswar Outskirts

Jatni: A girl student of a private engineering college in Taraboi area under Jatni police station on Bhubaneswar outskirts was found dead inside her hostel room on Monday.

According to reports, Sara Sampurna Mohanty of Kandalpur area of Kakatpur in Puri district, was a second-year diploma student at a private engineering college here. She was found hanging inside her hostel room.

On intimation from college authorities, police reached the scene and sent the body for post-mortem while initiating an investigation into the incident.

Police have initially registered a case (42/23) of unnatural death and is waiting for the autopsy report, sources said.