Girl student dead, another 3 injured as auto rickshaw overturns in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: An auto rickshaw carrying school students lost control and overturned on the road side near Mandari Chhak at Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district on Friday.

The deceased student has been identified as Himani Rahul, a Class- VI student of a private school Sishu Vihar. She hails from Nalba’s village of Basudevpur police station limits.

The accident took place on Friday afternoon at around 4 PM when an auto rickshaw was ferrying eight school students to their homes. However, the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle turned turtle on the road.

As a result, a girl student was thrown out of the vehicle and landed hard on the pucca road. She died on the spot due to fatal head injuries in the accident. Three other students also sustained critical injuries.

Following the minor girl’s death in the accident, the locals staged a road blockade by burning tyres. Later, the police and Basudevpur MLA Bishnubrata Routray reached the spot and the people removed the road blockade after peaceful talks.